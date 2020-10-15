Yomi Casual and wife celebrate 3rd wedding anniversary (photo)

Popular stylist Yomi Casual and his wife Grace have taken to their social media pages to celebrate their 3rd wedding anniversary.
The couple who dated for many years and got married in a beautiful wedding ceremony in 2017 and welcomed two lovely kids were full of love as they celebrate each other with lovely photos.
His wife also wrote
We may not have it all together but, TOGETHER we have it all ….. THIS IS US ❤️ I LOVE YOU NKEM ❤️ FOREVER YOUR GRACIOUS 😍 @yomicasual SAY A PRAYER FOR US FAM 🙏 3 years of marital bliss , 10 years best of friends and companionship ❤️ 600 years of fun, adventure and unending love for us ahead 😁 #Happyanniversarytous #thecausals17 Outfit cc; @fabrilia_nig Hair ; @gloryninaluxury 📸; @ayoalasi
