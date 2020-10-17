You left the protest after the DJ refused to play your songs -Fans drag Kizz Daniel

Nigerian musician, Kizz Daniel has been dragged by social media users for using the protests to promote his music.

According to twitter user identified as Feral Jack, the singer showed up at the protest grounds for photo ops and requested that the DJ play his songs to the teeming crowd. His requests was met with a refusal from the crowd and Kizz Daniel left in annoyance.

You came and in less than 5 min u climbed a SUV to take photos.

“After using our struggles for photo ops, u wanted to turn the protest into a concert asking the DJ to play your songs, we disagreed and you left. You are a shameless person @iamkissdaniel #EndSARS “