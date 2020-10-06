TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


You’re a dumbkid — Lauretta Onochie slams Wizkid for tackling Pres. Buhari

Entertainment
By OluA

Lauretta Onochie, Social media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari has described the recent outburst of singer Wizkid on Sunday at the president as “crass ignorance, insensitivity and childishness”.

Recall that Wizkid had reacted to the outrage on Twitter against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) saying Buhari should concentrate on ending indiscriminate killings by SARS.

“Donald Trump is not your business! Old man! Police/Sarz still killing Nigerian youth on a daily! Do something! Nothing concern u for America! Face your country !!” he had written.

Responding on Tuesday, Mrs Onochie said the 30-year-old would learn some manners when he grows older.

“It’s not disrespectful to call anyone old. It’s the way and manner Ayo Balogun addressed the President that leaves a sour taste in the mouth,” she said.

“He exhibited crass ignorance, insensitivity and childishness. But hey, he’s a #DumbkidNotWhizKid. When he grows up, he might learn respect.”

 

