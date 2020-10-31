Yul Edochie and his wife celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary (Photo)

Nollywood actor and politician, Yul Edochie, has taken to social media to pen down lovely words to his wife, May Edochie as they mark their 16th wedding anniversary.

Yesterday, October 30, marks the Nollywood star’s 16th wedding anniversary with his wife. The talented actor took fans down memory lane with a throwback photo of them together.

See also: BBNaija: Laycon meets Billionaire philanthropist, Ned Nwoko

He also shared several other photos that capture moments with May in the present day. Sharing the photos, he showered her with beautiful words as he described their marriage as one filled with ‘love and blessings’.

He wrote: