21-year-old Lady seeks advice after her boyfriend’s sugar mummy offered her N500,000 to leave him

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to seek advice as she is in dilemma on whether to end or continue her relationship with her boyfriend following his sugar mummy’s mouth-watering offer.

According to the lady, the sugar mummy offered her N500,000 to leave her boyfriend for her.

The 21-year-old lady, who has been dating her 34-year-old boyfriend named Ejike for over 2 years now, didn’t know he was having an affair with an older woman until when they crossed paths

She furthered revealed that her man’s older lover threatened to deal with her if she does not accept the offer and willingly walk out of the relationship.

See also: The Whopping Amount Of Money BBNaija’s Ozo Would Be Paid At Juventus Revealed

In her words;

“I’m 21years, I’ve been dating my boyfriend who is 34years for 2 years plus. Never knew he has a sugar mummy. I was walking down my street when 2 ladies came down from Benz and approached me.

“She gave me a serious warning to stay away from Ejike and told me she will not warn me the second time. If love my life, I should stay far away from him. She offered to compensate me with N500k. Whether I take the money or not.

She warned me to stay away. dropped her card in case I’m interested in the money. I should send my account number to her. I called Ejike. He apologized and told me to lie low that he has already started withdrawing from the woman. They’ve been sleeping together even before he met me. We love each other. Please how do l handle this?”