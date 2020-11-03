3 female celebrities who clocked 40 in 2020

The Info NG brings to you, 3 Nigerian celebrities who celebrated their 40 years birthday in 2020.

Even though they look much younger and very pretty, these women celebrated 4 decades this year.

Tiwa Savage

The divorced mother of one and popular Nigerian songstress also clocked 40 on the 5th of February 2020. Even at 40, the talented singer still stuns in beauty.

Chioma Chukwuka

Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha turned 40 on the 12th of March 2020. The ageless and flawless Igbo born script interpreter sure looks too good for her age.

Linda Ikeji

The Pretty Imo born billionaire blogger celebrated her 40 birthday in September. Linda made the rounds after she purchased 40 designers bags, 40 designers shoes and a 2020, 126 million naira Range Rover Autobiography as birthday present to herself.