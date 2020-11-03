TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actress, Mercy Johnson accused of not treating her children…

We Were Taught To Give Our Used Toys To The Less Unfortunate –…

“Out Of Shape” – Social Media Troll Mocks Regina Daniels After…

Watch the Moment Bereaved Mother, Ada Ameh stopped crying to…

Toyin Abraham and family relocate to a luxurious mansion in Lagos

Regina Daniels’s exotic bathroom photo gets fans talking

If I post rubbish on social media, hold my daughter accountable…

Salewa Abeni’s son, Rapper Sheff begs Bisola Aiyeola for her love

You are still doing follow follow – Fans react as Ozo and…

3 female celebrities who clocked 40 in 2020

Entertainment
By GONA
I’m 40, but age is just a number - Tiwa Savage inspires women

The Info NG brings to you, 3 Nigerian celebrities who celebrated their 40 years birthday in 2020.

Even though they look much younger and very pretty, these women celebrated 4 decades this year.

Tiwa Savage

READ ALSO

‘I wanted to kill myself twice’ – Tiwa…

Kemi Olunloyo blasts those criticizing Tiwa Savage’s…

The divorced mother of one and popular Nigerian songstress also clocked 40 on the 5th of February 2020. Even at 40, the talented singer still stuns in beauty.

I’m 40, but age is just a number - Tiwa Savage inspires women

Chioma Chukwuka

Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha turned 40 on the 12th of March 2020. The ageless and flawless Igbo born script interpreter sure looks too good for her age.

Here is an amazing photo of her below;

Linda Ikeji

The Pretty Imo born billionaire blogger celebrated her 40 birthday in September. Linda made the rounds after she purchased 40 designers bags, 40 designers shoes  and a 2020, 126 million naira Range Rover Autobiography as birthday present to herself.

Linda ikeji

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actress, Mercy Johnson accused of not treating her children equally

We Were Taught To Give Our Used Toys To The Less Unfortunate – Ike Hits Back At…

“Out Of Shape” – Social Media Troll Mocks Regina Daniels After She Shared New…

Watch the Moment Bereaved Mother, Ada Ameh stopped crying to dance to her…

Toyin Abraham and family relocate to a luxurious mansion in Lagos

Regina Daniels’s exotic bathroom photo gets fans talking

If I post rubbish on social media, hold my daughter accountable – Simi…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

‘Blame The Past Government For The Persistent ASUU Strikes’ – Education…

We Were Taught To Give Our Used Toys To The Less Unfortunate – Ike Hits Back At…

“Mrs H” – Mercy Eke writes as photo of her with mystery man surfaces

Nigerian lady who graduated with a first-class recounts how she slept in an…

Regina Daniels’s exotic bathroom photo gets fans talking

Nigerian men are the best – Ghanaian lady says as she shows off boyfriend 

Cardi B files to dismiss divorce from Offset

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More