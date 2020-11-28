I’m happy even without marriage and children, I feel fulfilled – Don Jazzy

Popular producer and Mavin Records boss, Michael Ajereh, also known as Don Jazzy, turned 38 on Thursday, November 26, 2020. A party was held for him and his father, who shares the date with him, and he tells CHIJEKWU MICHAEL about the highlights of his career and life, PUNCH reports.

One would have thought you would celebrate your birthday with your celebrity friends. Why didn’t you do that?

Many of my celebrity friends including, P-Square and Davido, have called me to ask where the party is happening. However, I don’t usually celebrate my birthdays. But VBank, which signed me as a brand ambassador, came up with an initiative to celebrate me and I said it would be fine to spend time with them and some of my fans. My dad is also around and we share the same birthday, so it was nice hanging out with them all.

What are the most profound lessons you have learnt over the years?

I have learnt a lot and it may not be so easy to single some out now. I have always been a patient person and I believe in striking when the time is right. That has always worked for me. Also, all the things that have happened in my life make me believe that ‘a good name is better than silver or gold’. The person that came up with that saying definitely knew what they were saying. I have maintained a good name and brand, and that has always worked for me. If everybody could be like that, it would be a great world.

Do you feel fulfilled?

Pretty much, yes. I am doing well and I have a beautiful business. My family is healthy and comfortable. I know a lot of people would say because I am not married and don’t have children, that means I am not happy. But, I am very happy (laughs). I am not missing anything. Perhaps, in the future, I would start missing little children but for now, I am actually fine. I feel fulfilled and grateful. I thank God.

