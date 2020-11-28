TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Watch as Toyin Abraham leads music session at the wake keep of…

‘This Is Blood Money’- Fans React As Mark Angel’s Monthly Income…

Ooni of Ife’s wife, Queen Naomi steps out for the first…

Another male cross-dresser, Jay Boogie shares new photos

Pretty Mike causes a stir on Social Media again as he videos…

Don jazzy replies actress, Nazo Ekezie over offer to go on a date…

‘I love you always’ – Tiwa Savage publicly…

Man recounts how he prophesied about marrying his wife when he…

Actress Ini Edo shares video from her fitness exercise in her gym…

I’m happy even without marriage and children, I feel fulfilled – Don Jazzy

EntertainmentNews
By OluA
Don Jazzy gifts N100k to elderly woman who offered sex for N500

Popular producer and Mavin Records boss, Michael Ajereh, also known as Don Jazzy, turned 38 on Thursday, November 26, 2020. A party was held for him and his father, who shares the date with him, and he tells CHIJEKWU MICHAEL about the highlights of his career and life, PUNCH reports.

One would have thought you would celebrate your birthday with your celebrity friends. Why didn’t you do that?

Many of my celebrity friends including, P-Square and Davido, have called me to ask where the party is happening. However, I don’t usually celebrate my birthdays. But VBank, which signed me as a brand ambassador, came up with an initiative to celebrate me and I said it would be fine to spend time with them and some of my fans. My dad is also around and we share the same birthday, so it was nice hanging out with them all.

READ ALSO

‘I love you always’ – Tiwa Savage publicly…

Don jazzy replies actress, Nazo Ekezie over offer to go on a…

What are the most profound lessons you have learnt over the years?

I have learnt a lot and it may not be so easy to single some out now. I have always been a patient person and I believe in striking when the time is right. That has always worked for me. Also, all the things that have happened in my life make me believe that ‘a good name is better than silver or gold’. The person that came up with that saying definitely knew what they were saying. I have maintained a good name and brand, and that has always worked for me. If everybody could be like that, it would be a great world.

See also: Toke Makinwa appears on Yahoo Financial List of Entrepreneurs to follow in 2020 (Photos)

Do you feel fulfilled?

Pretty much, yes. I am doing well and I have a beautiful business. My family is healthy and comfortable. I know a lot of people would say because I am not married and don’t have children, that means I am not happy. But, I am very happy (laughs). I am not missing anything. Perhaps, in the future, I would start missing little children but for now, I am actually fine. I feel fulfilled and grateful. I thank God.

Read full interview here

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Watch as Toyin Abraham leads music session at the wake keep of Iyabo Ojo’s mum…

‘This Is Blood Money’- Fans React As Mark Angel’s Monthly Income Over N100m…

Ooni of Ife’s wife, Queen Naomi steps out for the first time since she…

Another male cross-dresser, Jay Boogie shares new photos

Pretty Mike causes a stir on Social Media again as he videos himself bathing…

Don jazzy replies actress, Nazo Ekezie over offer to go on a date with him

‘I love you always’ – Tiwa Savage publicly declares her love…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerian lady brags, narrates how she spent N7K on boyfriend

Temi Otedola recounts how Mr Eazi was rude to her when they first met (video)

I’m happy even without marriage and children, I feel fulfilled – Don Jazzy

Toke Makinwa appears on Yahoo Financial List of Entrepreneurs to follow in 2020…

Lady who received onions packaged inside iphone11 pack from boyfriend, makes…

She said yes – Rapper Ikechukwu announces engagement with girlfriend…

TIME Magazine picks CELIA by Tiwa Savage as one of their top 10 albums in 2020

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More