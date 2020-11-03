‘$3M is a lot of money even for Dangote’, Gimba Kakanda to Davido
DMW boss Davido has been receiving responses after he claimed he would easily spend $3 million quickly.
Recall the whole issue started after Davido replied a fan who compared him to Wizkid saying the latter gets more endorsement deals.
The ‘Fem’ singer tweeted in response:
“3 m dollars? Lmao ……something wey go finish now now Cc @icebox”
However, popular journalist, Gimba Kakanda reacting to Davido’s claim stated that $3 million is a lot of money even for a billionaire like Dangote. In his words:
“3 million dollars is a lot of money even for Dangote. The richest Blackman on the planet would sense any debit of that size. That’s about 1.4 billion Naira in the parallel market today.”
