‘$3M is a lot of money even for Dangote’, Gimba Kakanda to Davido

“Long time no see, we should hangout soon” - Davido reaches out to Kiddwaya
Davido

DMW boss Davido has been receiving responses after he claimed he would easily spend $3 million quickly.

Recall the whole issue started after  Davido replied a fan who compared him to Wizkid saying the latter gets more endorsement deals.

The ‘Fem’ singer tweeted in response:

“3 m dollars? Lmao ……something wey go finish now now Cc @icebox”

However, popular journalist, Gimba Kakanda reacting to Davido’s claim stated that $3 million is a lot of money even for a billionaire like Dangote. In his words:

“3 million dollars is a lot of money even for Dangote. The richest Blackman on the planet would sense any debit of that size. That’s about 1.4 billion Naira in the parallel market today.”

