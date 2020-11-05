”900k paid” – Comedian Ebiye reveals as he finally clears car debt after being called out by car dealer

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By OluA

Recall that popular comedian, Victor Ebiye was in the news a few weeks ago after he was called out by a car dealer over debt he refused to pay.

Well, Victor Ebiye in a latest report has revealed that he has finally settled the N900,000 debt on a Mercedez Benz he purchased a few months ago.

See also: Bisi Alimi and husband celebrate 4th wedding anniversary

The comedian has been cleared of the debt as he announced on Twitter that he received a cash gift of N500k from a total stranger thus he has completed the payment of the car.

He wrote;

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN 900k PAID !
Thank you to everyone that supported! I would love to specially appreciate some people because without them, I would never have survived this.

And everyone that told me keep them anonymous ( you know yourselves )
-Also special Thanks to everyone that also booked me for events and used my platform to promote their businesses.

Whosoever that blesses Ebiye Victor shall be blessed , and with the same energy Whosoever curses Ebiye Victor shall be Cursed.”

