TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Daddy is sleeping, don’t shout – Emotional moment a…

Watch the moment a lady proposed to her boyfriend at his…

Adeherself and Cute Abiola leave fans confused as they share…

Popular cross dresser, James Brown slays differently in new…

BBNaija: See what Nengi said about her love life

Toyin Abraham reveals why she refused to console Iyabo Ojo over…

Hilarious moment man proposes to his girlfriend while she was…

Bobrisky brags as he gets his filter on Snapchat

Toke Makinwa tackles Reno Omokri over his stance on Divorce

Actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu’s estranged wife, Maureen admits she misses her husband

NollywoodSocial Media drama
By OluA

Nollywood actor Blossom Chukwujekwu’s ex-wife, Maureen Esisi, has revealed that she misses her estranged husband.

Recall that the three-year-old marriage between Blossom Chukwujekwu and his wife, Maureen Esisi crashed in September 2019.

Following the development, Maureen took to her Instagram account to reveal how her father broke the news of her marriage being over to her.

READ ALSO

Nollywood stars celebrate Veteran Actor, Dele Odule on his…

Nollywood actress Empress Njamah shares exciting videos from…

See also: Reactions as BBNaija’s Kaisha shows her maid in a video

According to her, she was the last person to know her marriage had crashed and wondered how they got to that state.

She also added that she was not the perfect partner but was the actor’s best.

However, during a question and answer session on Wednesday with her followers on Instagram, the fashion designer was asked if she missed her ex-husband.

Reacting, Maureen said she really missed him but further revealed that they would never work things out again.

“ I absolutely miss my husband but we no longer communicate.

“I have nothing that needs to be worked out with him,” she said.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Daddy is sleeping, don’t shout – Emotional moment a child tells…

Watch the moment a lady proposed to her boyfriend at his workplace (Video)

Adeherself and Cute Abiola leave fans confused as they share loved-up photo

Popular cross dresser, James Brown slays differently in new photos

BBNaija: See what Nengi said about her love life

Toyin Abraham reveals why she refused to console Iyabo Ojo over her mum’s…

Hilarious moment man proposes to his girlfriend while she was brushing her teeth…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Argentinian Football legend, Diego Maradona dies at 60

Nollywood stars celebrate Veteran Actor, Dele Odule on his birthday

BBNaija: Kiddwaya looks stunning in new photo

Banky W pens down emotional words to Adesua on their 3rd wedding anniversary

Nollywood actress Empress Njamah shares exciting videos from her birthday…

‘I was mocked by my school mates because of my tribal marks’ –…

‘His personality is Zero’ – Nigerians drag Burna Boy for…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More