Actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu’s estranged wife, Maureen admits she misses her husband

Nollywood actor Blossom Chukwujekwu’s ex-wife, Maureen Esisi, has revealed that she misses her estranged husband.

Recall that the three-year-old marriage between Blossom Chukwujekwu and his wife, Maureen Esisi crashed in September 2019.

Following the development, Maureen took to her Instagram account to reveal how her father broke the news of her marriage being over to her.

See also: Reactions as BBNaija’s Kaisha shows her maid in a video

According to her, she was the last person to know her marriage had crashed and wondered how they got to that state.

She also added that she was not the perfect partner but was the actor’s best.

However, during a question and answer session on Wednesday with her followers on Instagram, the fashion designer was asked if she missed her ex-husband.

Reacting, Maureen said she really missed him but further revealed that they would never work things out again.

“ I absolutely miss my husband but we no longer communicate.

“I have nothing that needs to be worked out with him,” she said.