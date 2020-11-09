Actor, Kunle Afolayan’s new family portrait photo trails controversy on social media

Nollywood actor, Kunle Afolayan’s new family portrait photo is has caused controversy on social media.

In the family photo, it was noticed that his wife was missing and replaced with his mother.

This has however made some of Kunle’s fans query him for having a family shoot without featuring the mum of the kids.

It can be recalled that months ago, the marriage between Kunle Afolayan and the mother of his 4 children over claims of distrust.

His estranged wife, Tolu eventually packed her baggage and left their matrimonial home for good with an intent to never to step a foot into Kunle’s house again, leaving him and his mother to take care of their four kids.

See the photos below;

See how some of his fans reacted to the incomplete photo;

@duezina wrote “Where’s the madam na?”

@queen_in_making17 wrote “Where is the wifey”

@lucas_rule wrote “Where is the madam of the home”

@seunfunmiifederu wrote “Wonderful family… Gods blessings always…bt I can’t see d wife”

@Kunle Afod wrote “Great Family” and a fan responded with “Hmmm, are you sure the family is great without their mother in the scheme of things?”

Another fan wrote “Where is the madam of the home? This shoot is incomplete without her”