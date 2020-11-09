TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija disqualified ex housemate, Erica dragged on social media…

Read Buhari’s message to US President-elect Joe Biden

Barack Obama congratulates Joe Biden as he becomes…

#BBNaija: He still can’t drive – Vee jokingly shades Laycon on…

BBNaija: You gave me the most special man in my life – Vee sends…

Police invite Kannywood actress, Sadau Rahama over controversial…

They hate Trump because he supports Christians – Pastor…

Football star, Samuel Eto’o involved in car crash

‘When we were doing hide and seek’ – Toyin…

Actor, Kunle Afolayan’s new family portrait photo trails controversy on social media

Nollywood
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Nollywood actor, Kunle Afolayan’s new family portrait photo is has caused controversy on social media.

In the family photo, it was noticed that his wife was missing and replaced with his mother.

This has however made some of Kunle’s  fans query him for having a family shoot without featuring the mum of the kids.

READ ALSO

Actor, Mike Ezuruonye has a message for those who spend…

Citation: One day, my sister, Temi Otedola, is going to be…

It can be recalled that months ago, the marriage between Kunle Afolayan and the mother of his 4 children over claims of distrust.

His estranged wife, Tolu eventually packed her baggage and left their matrimonial home for good with an intent to never to step a foot into Kunle’s house again, leaving him and his mother to take care of their four kids.

See the photos below;

See how some of his fans reacted to the incomplete photo;

@duezina wrote “Where’s the madam na?”

@queen_in_making17 wrote “Where is the wifey”

@lucas_rule wrote “Where is the madam of the home”

@seunfunmiifederu wrote “Wonderful family… Gods blessings always…bt I can’t see d wife”

@Kunle Afod wrote “Great Family” and a fan responded with “Hmmm, are you sure the family is great without their mother in the scheme of things?”

Another fan wrote “Where is the madam of the home? This shoot is incomplete without her”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija disqualified ex housemate, Erica dragged on social media for ignoring…

Read Buhari’s message to US President-elect Joe Biden

Barack Obama congratulates Joe Biden as he becomes president-elect of the United…

#BBNaija: He still can’t drive – Vee jokingly shades Laycon on his new car gift

BBNaija: You gave me the most special man in my life – Vee sends special…

Police invite Kannywood actress, Sadau Rahama over controversial photos

They hate Trump because he supports Christians – Pastor Chris Oyakhilome…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Yakubu hands over to Ahmed Mu’azu as acting INEC chairman

Actress, Etinosa consoles BBNaija star, Tolani Baj over failure to secure an…

Citation: The new biggest actress from Africa – Femi Otedola hails his daughter,…

MC Oluomo sends congratulatory message to Joe Biden

Actor, Kunle Afolayan’s new family portrait photo trails controversy on…

Fani Kayode claims Kamala Harris is Jezebel, see his reason 

Nollywood actress, Chika Ike wins the heart of many with how she celebrated her…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More