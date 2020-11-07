Actor, Mike Ezuruonye has a message for those who spend money to impress people they don’t like

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Nollywood actress, Mike Ezuruonye took to twitter to pass a message across to people who spend money on material things just to impress people they do not know or like.

According to the 38 year old, a person should never buy what they can not afford to buy twice.

“If you can’t buy it 2wice ,you can’t Afford it…Stop spending money to impress people you don’t even know or like… #nofakezone” he tweeted.

See social media users reacted to Mike’s tweet;

@Joy76558666 wrote “@May God bless u. ” I can’t afford it” no be shame oo na to know your place”

@AMAKA81493648 wrote “Good advice thank u so much”

@mrpresidennt wrote “Can we just normalize not putting pressure on people that want to live their life the way the want whether they can afford it twice or not”

@bro_jays wrote “If you can buy if once, You can afford it, People save money to buy house, car, Even Phones, They were able to afford it… Abeg make we nor dey give People hypertension… Wetin self… ahhh”

@popekingsolo wrote “Wahala for who no be motivational speaker this period”

 

Via Twitter
