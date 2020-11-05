Actress, Chidimma of the Aneke twins dragged on social media for saying men should marry a woman they can afford

One of Nollywood’s identical twin sisters, Chidimma Aneke has been dragged on social media for saying men should marry women they can afford.

Chidimma who is of the opinion that if a man marries a woman he can afford, he will stop complaining that women love money, received lots of negative reactions on social media

This obviously did not go well with some people and they decided to blast her for giving such advice.

See some comments below;

@hapitins wrote “This one na money miss road. From uwani enugu to grace. Now she don get mouth”

@l.tobiloba wrote “How about you work hard too so you’re attracted by your preferred match too?”

@ebony_debs wrote “I don’t understand biko.. So who are the affordable and unaffordable ones”

@nelson_emmanuels wrote “I’m not just marrying a girl I can afford, I’m marrying a girl that can afford me too. We both gotta be stinkingly rich individually and collectively.”

@obidyke_ wrote “It’s always all about money for them; there is more to marriage than money”

@iam_tommymiles wrote “No sense at all! No one wants a broke girl to”

@bravo_photography wrote “So women are now goods? When will you stop commercializing women? Why not advice women to be self-industrious which will naturally bring self control of their choices on men.”