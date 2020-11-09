Actress, Etinosa consoles BBNaija star, Tolani Baj over failure to secure an endorsement deal

Controversial Nollywood actress, Etinosa has reached out to Big Brother Naija season 5 ex housemate, TolaniBaj by consoling her over failure to secure an endorsement deal like her fellow ex housemates.
The reality star has earlier tweeted about dark-skinned girls being underrated in this country.
“Dark-skin women are always underrated & underestimated. Hmm” She tweeted.
Reacting to this tweet, Etinosa took to her Instagram page where she wrote;
“Good morning @tolanibaj. With all due respect, I understand that the pressure to measure up to your peers can be very daunting. Everybody assumes once you are famous it’s automatic ‘success’ ‘cashout’. Please block the noise and don’t let it get to you. You are so so beautiful, intelligent and your time is definitely coming. Please remove the notion from your mind that your skin colour may be holding you back and reach for the sky.”
