Actress, Iyabo Ojo shares the challenges she’s facing with the government following her actions during #EndSars protest

Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has shared some of the challenges she is facing with the Federal government following her actions during #EndSars protest.

Recall that the actress condemned the government for what happened at the Lekki Toll Gate on the 20th of October. She however vowed never to vote or support any APC or PDP member again.

According to the 42 year old, an unknown person has warned her to calm down and stop picking on the government, adding that a smart celebrity with brains will never condemn the government.

The mother of two was forced to ask her fans and followers if the federal government of Nigeria now threaten to silence its citizens because of the threats she got.

In her words;

“So this morning I wake up to a message from a friend in the Media, he said someone sent this to him. Now, if you are close to Iyabo Ojo, advise her to calm down. Smart celebrities who have brains don’t take on governments ooo. I was somewhere and her name was mentioned. Are we now threatened to silence?”