Actress, Kate Henshaw Shares Lovely Photos Of Herself Skydiving In Dubai

By San

Nollywood Actress Kate Henshaw has been spotted in a new photo skydiving in the blue skies of the famous Dubai city, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

The actress was piloted by an instructor and together, they had a wonderful flying experience. Kate shared the photo on her social media handle saying;

Just a teaser…..🤸🤸😉😋@skydivedubai @visitdubai.af @mydubai

This could ve a movie scene for the actress’s impending project. She has refused to reveal the title of the new movies as she teases her fans on Instagram to hold on a little while before catching a glimpse of what she is up to.

“Serving this inspiring trailer before the main feature film is released😋
Enjoy…🤸🙌🙌👊 Lots of love to my peeps

