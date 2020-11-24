TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Actress, Lilian Afegbai’s mum set to face Edo judicial panel over death of a student she allegedly shot

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Famous Nollywood actress, Lilian Afegbai’s mum, Mrs. Carol Afegbai has been summoned by the Edo state judicial panel over the death of a student identified as Ibrahim Momodu.

Recall that during the #EndSars protest, the case of how Mrs Afegbai who is a retired police officer shot Ibrahim a student of Benin state University, on May 27, 2013, sprung up again.

According to Vanguard News, the family of the deceased is demanding a compensation of N50 million, adding that all police officers who were on duty and present during the shooting for complicity in the murder should be arrested and prosecuted.

In a petition written by the family lawyer, Mr. Jefferson Uwoghiren stated said that the deceased was allegedly killed by Corporal Amadin Idahosa, on the order of Mrs. Afegbai who was the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) at Ogida Police Station.

Uwoghiren further explained that Momodu was shot on the order of Mrs Afegbai for being an armed robber and she also gave order for the student to be buried in a shallow grave in a desperate attempt at covering up the deed in a public cemetery in Benin.

The Chairman of the panel, Justice Ada Ehigiamusoe (rtd), has however resolved to summon Mrs. Afegbai because of her belief that the ex-policewoman was likely going to give material evidence on her behalf and will not come voluntarily.

Via Instagram
