Actress, Lilly Afegbai acquires Birkin hand bag worth almost N10million

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Nollywood actress, Lilly Afegbai took to Instagram to flaunt her new very expensive Birkin bag worth almost N10million.

According to the 29 year old, there is time for everything and the now is the time she can gift herself a multimillionaire bag. Lilian added that there was a time she could only afford Aldo, Zara bag but now, she can afford higher brands.

She however advised everyone looking up to her to keep pushing because someday, they will be able to afford what they want just like she was able to.

Sharing a photo of the luxury bag and its receipt, Lilian wrote;

“There’s time for everything, I got this for my birthday but it arrived late… I remember when I could only afford an Aldo or Zara bag…. Now I can get myself a birkin .. Enjoy the process, very soon you will get everything you want. It just takes time ..More to come”

Via Instagram
