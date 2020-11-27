Actress Nazo Ekezie shoots her shot at Don Jazzy on his 38th birthday

Nollywood actress and movie producer, Nazo Ekezie has taken a shot at Nigerian record producer and owner of Mavin label, Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy.

She made this known in a birthday message as she requested to go out on a date with him.

Don Jazzy who celebrated his 38th birthday yesterday 26th November, 2020, received a lot of messages and good wishes from his fans, friends, and other celebrities.

Don Jazzy is known to be a bachelor who however, seems to have deep crush on American artist Rihanna.

Amidst the well wishes and birthday messages, Nazo Ekezie, sent him a special message, as she revealed that she would love to go out on a date with him.

She wrote on Twitter;