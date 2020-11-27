Actress Nazo Ekezie shoots her shot at Don Jazzy on his 38th birthday

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

EntertainmentNollywood
By OluA

Nollywood actress and movie producer, Nazo Ekezie has taken a shot at Nigerian record producer and owner of Mavin label, Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy.

She made this known in a birthday message as she requested to go out on a date with him.

Don Jazzy who celebrated his 38th birthday yesterday 26th November, 2020, received a lot of messages and good wishes from his fans, friends, and other celebrities.

Don Jazzy is known to be a bachelor who however, seems to have deep crush on American artist Rihanna.

Amidst the well wishes and birthday messages, Nazo Ekezie, sent him a special message, as she revealed that she would love to go out on a date with him.

She wrote on Twitter;

“I’m shooting my shot…If I die….I die. Don Jazzy I don’t know if you remember I met you the other day at Ima Lekki. Me I’m not slim. So I will never ever stress you about losing weight. I like you like this, please. Let’s go for a date. Happy birthday my crush. “

