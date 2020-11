Actress Rahama Sadau Faces Death Sentence Over Blasphemy

Actress Rahama Sadau has been charged for Blasphemy over controversial photos she posted on social media.

The embattled Kannywood actress, will be appearing in a sharia court in Kaduna over allegations of blasphemy leveled against her after sharing racy photos on social media.

Rahama Sadau is allegedly under police investigation after the racy photos she shared triggered blasphemous comments.

It was gathered that the investigation is linked to the blasphemous comment on the Holy Prophet Mohammed the racy photos incited.

Rahama in a video she uploaded on social media, conceded that her actions brought about blasphemy against the prophet, she however apologized for her wrongdoings which could exempt her from facing death sentence as stated in the Sharia Law.

According to a press release signed by Lawal Muhammad Gusau on behalf of the Concerned and Peace-Loving Muslim Ummah, listed some conditions that must be met before she defends herself.

It was also noted that the case against her “is a matter relating to the Hadiths of the Prophet and the Glorious Holy Qur’an and not a matter relating to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.