Ada Ameh is grateful to God and everyone after the burial of her only child

EntertainmentNollywood
By GONA
Please pray for me – Actress Ada Ameh Says As She Finally Travels Down To Abuja To Bury Her Only Child (VIDEO)

Veteran actress, Ada Ameh who lost her only child, Aladi Gift Ameh to the cold hands of death on the 20th of October, 2020 is all grateful to God and everyone else after the burial.

Ada Ameh buried Gift Ameh on Saturday.

The Info NG shared some heartbreaking photos and video from the event.

In the appreciation video, Ada Ameh appreciated Genevieve Nnaji, Desmond Elliot, Regina Askia and every actor in the whole of Nigeria. She also thanked AGN and all the Idoma people in Abuja for turning up and consoling her during this trying time..

She shared the video and wrote:

“Thanks everyone &God’s blessings 🙏”

Click play below to watch the video:

May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace, Amen.

