TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Watch the moment a lady proposed to her boyfriend at his…

‘My mother lied about her age’ – Iyabo Ojo…

Nigerian lady calls for bride price reduction in southeast after…

Adeherself and Cute Abiola leave fans confused as they share…

Daddy is sleeping, don’t shout – Emotional moment a…

Popular cross dresser, James Brown slays differently in new…

“My Fiance Impregnated His Ex-Girlfriend, Should I Call Off…

Flavour’s baby mama, Sandra celebrates him and their…

‘Susu’s beauty is timeless’ – Banky W…

Adeherself and Cute Abiola leave fans confused as they share loved-up photo

EntertainmentNews
By OluA

Instagram comedian, Cute Abiola and influencer, Adeherself have sent tongues wagging after they were spotted in a loved-up photoshoot that has gone viral.

Many fans have been left confused after the pair were asking if the two are dating, after the comedian shared the photo shoot on his Twitter page.

See also: Actress, Lilian Afegbai’s mum set to face Edo judicial panel over death of a student she allegedly shot

READ ALSO

Nigerians react to video of Mompha’s visit to…

Mompha pays influencer Adeherself a visit amidst EFCC court…

Cute Abiola appeared in a white modern fit suit, while Adeherself wore a lovely flower dress, as they seemed to be on a romantic date at a hotel.

Sharing the photo, the comedian simply wrote the love emoji as he tagged the influencer.

Recall that Adeherself was in the news some months back over some issues with the EFCC.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Watch the moment a lady proposed to her boyfriend at his workplace (Video)

‘My mother lied about her age’ – Iyabo Ojo reveals as she…

Nigerian lady calls for bride price reduction in southeast after seeing this

Adeherself and Cute Abiola leave fans confused as they share loved-up photo

Daddy is sleeping, don’t shout – Emotional moment a child tells…

Popular cross dresser, James Brown slays differently in new photos

“My Fiance Impregnated His Ex-Girlfriend, Should I Call Off The…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Daddy is sleeping, don’t shout – Emotional moment a child tells…

After A Month Of Separation Between Precious And Femi Fani-Kayode, See Recent…

Hilarious moment man proposes to his girlfriend while she was brushing her teeth…

BBNaija: Friendship Scattered As Ka3na Unfollows Lucy On Instagram (Photo)

Another One! – Burna Boy Celebrates Grammy Award Nomination

‘Still a Barrister’ – BBNaija cee-c says as she celebrates 6…

Burna Boy’s Twice As Tall nominated for 2021 Grammy

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More