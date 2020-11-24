Adeherself and Cute Abiola leave fans confused as they share loved-up photo

Instagram comedian, Cute Abiola and influencer, Adeherself have sent tongues wagging after they were spotted in a loved-up photoshoot that has gone viral.

Many fans have been left confused after the pair were asking if the two are dating, after the comedian shared the photo shoot on his Twitter page.

Cute Abiola appeared in a white modern fit suit, while Adeherself wore a lovely flower dress, as they seemed to be on a romantic date at a hotel.

Sharing the photo, the comedian simply wrote the love emoji as he tagged the influencer.

Recall that Adeherself was in the news some months back over some issues with the EFCC.