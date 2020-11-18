Adekunle Gold expresses disappointment in his daughter after she did this to him

Sensational singer, Adekunle Gold has expressed his disappointment in his 5 months old daughter after what she did to him

According to the 33 year old, her daughter disappointed him by not getting impressed when he tried to entertain her. He however came to a conclusion that the little girl does not rate him.

In his words;

“Imagine entertaining Deja and she’ll still be unimpressed. A whole me! This girl don’t rate me.”

See some comments Adekunle’s tweet generated below;

@Richard88745 wrote “When you are not the one giving her natural entertainment, your own is artificial”

@Afolashadenimi wrote “But there is no milk in your breast man”

@ElizabethOmole8 wrote ” can be impressed if you sing even though your voice dey crack, or dance even if you’re dancing off the beat… You need to do better to impress her Royal empress, Airlosun Daddy”

@Tobiloba_O wrote “When you start with “AG baby is your baby” the child will definitely know that you never start to dey entertain.”