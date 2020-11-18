TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘Tummy Going Down Gradually’- See The Amazing Weight…

Emanuella has money to build whatever she wants – Mark Angel

Regina Daniels reacts to rumours that her husband is about to…

Nigerians react as Mercy Johnson takes her 6 months old baby…

Nigerians react to Lola Omotayo’s birthday message to her…

When will you guys get married? – Billionaire Femi Otedola…

Dino Melaye Gifts 11-Year-Old Daughter A Lamborghini On Her…

‘Oga tuck your manhood in’ – Timaya disgraced…

Emanuella gives a tour of house built for her mother (Video)

Adekunle Gold expresses disappointment in his daughter after she did this to him

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Sensational singer, Adekunle Gold has expressed his disappointment in his 5 months old daughter after what she did to him

According to the 33 year old, her daughter disappointed him by not getting impressed when he tried to entertain her. He however came to a conclusion that the little girl does not rate him.

In his words;

READ ALSO

‘Shame on all of you’ – Simi blasts FG…

‘You don get belle again?’ -Different reactions…

“Imagine entertaining Deja and she’ll still be unimpressed. A whole me! This girl don’t rate me.”

See some comments Adekunle’s tweet generated below;

@Richard88745 wrote “When you are not the one giving her natural entertainment, your own is artificial”

@Afolashadenimi wrote “But there is no milk in your breast man”

@ElizabethOmole8 wrote ” can be impressed if you sing even though your voice dey crack, or dance even if you’re dancing off the beat… You need to do better to impress her Royal empress, Airlosun Daddy”

@Tobiloba_O wrote “When you start with “AG baby is your baby” the child will definitely know that you never start to dey entertain.”

Via Twitter
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘Tummy Going Down Gradually’- See The Amazing Weight Transformation Of Eniola…

Emanuella has money to build whatever she wants – Mark Angel

Regina Daniels reacts to rumours that her husband is about to marry a 7th wife

Nigerians react as Mercy Johnson takes her 6 months old baby swimming

Nigerians react to Lola Omotayo’s birthday message to her husband and his…

When will you guys get married? – Billionaire Femi Otedola reacts to loved…

Dino Melaye Gifts 11-Year-Old Daughter A Lamborghini On Her Birthday (Photos)

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerians congratulate DJ Cuppy as she becomes first female to win AFRIMMA’s…

Zlatan Ibile advises single ladies to dump any boyfriend who doesn’t spend on…

‘Shame on all of you’ – Simi blasts FG over the ongoing ASUU…

Adekunle Gold expresses disappointment in his daughter after she did this to him

Kemi Olunloyo drags Davido over viral video of him buying his daughter diamonds

Nigerians react to Lola Omotayo’s birthday message to her husband and his…

Jubilation as Ooni of Ife officially announces the birth of his prince

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More