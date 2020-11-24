After A Month Of Separation Between Precious And Femi Fani-Kayode, See Recent Photos Of Her & Their Adorable Triplets

Precious Chikwendu, the estranged wife of former Minister of Aviation and People’s Democratic Party chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode continues to stun her fans and followers on Instagram as she moves on with her life.

Recall that there were lingering rumours of infidelity and domestic violence which resulted in the separation of Femi Fani-Kayode and Precious Chikwendu last month which resulted in top media outfits being sued.

However, they have both refuted the claims so far. Meanwhile, looking at the display of affection on social media, people still have it in mind that their union will go a long way because of their 4 adorable children including triplets.

See how she looks now;