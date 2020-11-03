Alaafin of Oyo’s estranged queen, Ola pens down the sad story of her life on her birthday, today

The Alaafin of Oyo’s estranged wife, Queen Ola is celebrating her birthday today, November 3rd and she has used the opportunity to shed light on some of the challenges she has been through and how she managed to heal.

According to Ola, the past few months has been tough for her because she fought lots of hidden battles that left her depressed. She mentioned that if she tells the world her story, everyone will probably shed tears with her. She however used the opportunity to thank God for healing her wounds.

In her words;

“It’s my Birthday…Let me Blow your mind,This Year, I have seen alot, I Fought so many hidden battles, Betrayed..Depressed..Lied on, Battled Emotional Trauma, Read so many things about myself on the blog that I don’t even know about me.. hmmm.

Little Did I know it was a step to something more better than what I have left.. If I tell you my story, you will probably shed tears with me.. Not all that Glitters is Gold. But, Alihamdulilahi I’m HEALED.. Please Say a Prayer For me.’