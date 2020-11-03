Alaafin of Oyo’s queens accused of allegedly cheating on the king

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Kafayat Ogunlewe
Alaafin of Oyo and Wives

A controversial blogger identified as Gistlover has accused the queens of Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi of cheating on the Monarch.

According to Gistlover, all Alaafin’s younger queens have man-friends except the older ones, adding that the younger queens are classless snapchat queens.

In the VN Gistlover shared in Instagram, some of the queens in the palace were heard discussing and revealing some secrets to each other.

Captioning the VN, Gistlover wrote;

“See una Classless Queens,them don turn palace to psychiatric hospital .. All of them get Manfriend,All,except the old ones there,but you see all these Snapchat queens,their dirty linens no hide,E spread for everywhere.”

Listen to the VN below;

See how Nigerians are reacting to this;

@house_of_tamtom wrote “They look so beautiful on Instagram but their Accent is hoodlums. Awon Queen Isonu.”

@looks_by_ada wrote “Why dem no go get,when baba was marrying them what was he expecting”

@shes_ebose wrote “Local accent with fine face. Nawa”

@sesanburberry wrote “Why marry a king, when you know you can’t stay committed. No respect for tradition”

@therealotega wrote “How that old man wan satisfy person like queenola now tell me? Why them no go get?

 

 

