Amazing! Lady dresses up as BBNaija’s Ozo for Halloween (Photos)

Big Brother Naija 2020Social Media drama
By OluA

Former BBNaija lockdown housemate now reality TV star, Ozo and many of his fans would probably be wondering if he is a twin after seeing these photos.

Well, these photos are Halloween photos of a lady who decided to dress up as the former BBNaija housemate.

Although, Halloween is over, the photos have however gone viral on social media.

See some of the photos below;

Lady dressed up as Ozo for Halloween.

Halloween is a holiday celebrated each year on October 31, and this year’s Halloween took place on Saturday, October 31. The tradition originated with the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, when people would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts.

