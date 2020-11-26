TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija: See what Nengi said about her love life

Toyin Abraham reveals why she refused to console Iyabo Ojo over…

‘Williams Uchemba Is A Yahoo Boy, I Pity His New Wife’- Alleged…

Bobrisky brags as he gets his filter on Snapchat

You Are Wonderful And Amazing – Laycon Sends A Message To Erica…

Video of Bobrisky and his “mystery lover” in a hotel room surface…

Lady recounts how a man knocked her on the head for turning down…

Another male cross-dresser, Jay Boogie shares new photos

Reactions as BBNaija’s Kaisha shows her maid in a video

Another male cross-dresser, Jay Boogie shares new photos

Social Media dramaLifestyle
By OluA

It looks like Nigerian crossdressers are out to compete this week as Daniel Anthony popularly known as Jay boogie, is the latest to shares photos online.

The Port Harcourt influencer posed in a two-piece swimwear while sitting on the edge of a swimming pool.

See also: Popular crossdresser, James Brown slays differently in new photos

READ ALSO

BBNaija: Kiddwaya looks stunning in new photo

Popular cross dresser, James Brown slays differently in new…

He wrote;

“A Queen is a woman who carries herself in an enviable charisma, a woman who’s endowed with a willingness to ignore fools, a Queen would never go around feeling and showing her reign is threatened, too lame such an act for a queen, cause she knows her place, I mean a Queen wears a crown, not a tiara!

I had no intention to be a threat to anyone’s path, and I was never born to scare any shaft who feels her stove throne is about to be snatched into obvious damnation, give it time, You might be a queen in your kingdom, but don’t forget we’re all queens in our different castles.

Life is a journey sweetheart, not a competition and two wrongs don’t make a right, take your parents for example just like you, it’s a case of Enjoy it while it last and with that I bid you goodluck, impress me more with the foolery. Arrogance and stupidity all in one package, how efficient of you.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija: See what Nengi said about her love life

Toyin Abraham reveals why she refused to console Iyabo Ojo over her mum’s…

‘Williams Uchemba Is A Yahoo Boy, I Pity His New Wife’- Alleged Former…

Bobrisky brags as he gets his filter on Snapchat

You Are Wonderful And Amazing – Laycon Sends A Message To Erica (Video)

Video of Bobrisky and his “mystery lover” in a hotel room surface Online

Lady recounts how a man knocked her on the head for turning down his offer

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

The Whopping Amount Of Money BBNaija’s Ozo Would Be Paid At Juventus…

‘This Is Blood Money’- Fans React As Mark Angel’s Monthly Income Over N100m…

Last Moments Of Diego Maradona On His Sick Bed Before He Died (PHOTO)

Pretty Mike causes a stir on Social Media again as he videos himself bathing…

Any man who can’t boast of at least N1 million as savings is not husband…

Another male cross-dresser, Jay Boogie shares new photos

Man advises guys to take a look at the nature of the lady’s family before…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More