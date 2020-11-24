TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Watch the moment a lady proposed to her boyfriend at his…

‘My mother lied about her age’ – Iyabo Ojo…

Nigerian lady calls for bride price reduction in southeast after…

Adeherself and Cute Abiola leave fans confused as they share…

Daddy is sleeping, don’t shout – Emotional moment a…

Popular cross dresser, James Brown slays differently in new…

“My Fiance Impregnated His Ex-Girlfriend, Should I Call Off…

Flavour’s baby mama, Sandra celebrates him and their…

‘Susu’s beauty is timeless’ – Banky W…

Another One! – Burna Boy Celebrates Grammy Award Nomination

Entertainment
By San
Another One! – Burna Boy Celebrates Grammy Award Nomination

Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy is in a celebratory mood after earning another Grammy Award nomination.

Burna Boy has landed a nomination for his hit album Twice As Tall. It his second nomination in two years. He missed out on the award to veteran singer, Angelique Kidjo.

Burna Boy’s album will be competing with four others for Best Global Music Album award. They are “Fu Chronicles,” by Antibalas a Brooklyn based Afrobeat band, “Agora,” by Bebel Gilberto, a Brazilian singer, “Love Letters,” by Anou

 

READ ALSO

BBNaija: Friendship Scattered As Ka3na Unfollows Lucy On…

Burna Boy’s Twice As Tall nominated for 2021 Grammy

Also ”The Daily Show” host and comedian, Trevor Noah has been announced as the host for the 2021 Grammy Awards.

The Recording Academy made the announcement hours before the nominees for the upcoming show were revealed.

“Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the GRAMMYs have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event,” Noah said in a statement.

“I think as a one-time GRAMMY nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I’m not trying to catch Corona). See you at the 63rd GRAMMYs!”

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, on the CBS Television Network at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will be streamed live on GRAMMY.com at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Watch the moment a lady proposed to her boyfriend at his workplace (Video)

‘My mother lied about her age’ – Iyabo Ojo reveals as she…

Nigerian lady calls for bride price reduction in southeast after seeing this

Adeherself and Cute Abiola leave fans confused as they share loved-up photo

Daddy is sleeping, don’t shout – Emotional moment a child tells…

Popular cross dresser, James Brown slays differently in new photos

“My Fiance Impregnated His Ex-Girlfriend, Should I Call Off The…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Daddy is sleeping, don’t shout – Emotional moment a child tells…

After A Month Of Separation Between Precious And Femi Fani-Kayode, See Recent…

Hilarious moment man proposes to his girlfriend while she was brushing her teeth…

BBNaija: Friendship Scattered As Ka3na Unfollows Lucy On Instagram (Photo)

Another One! – Burna Boy Celebrates Grammy Award Nomination

‘Still a Barrister’ – BBNaija cee-c says as she celebrates 6…

Burna Boy’s Twice As Tall nominated for 2021 Grammy

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More