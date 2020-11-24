Another One! – Burna Boy Celebrates Grammy Award Nomination

Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy is in a celebratory mood after earning another Grammy Award nomination.

Burna Boy has landed a nomination for his hit album Twice As Tall. It his second nomination in two years. He missed out on the award to veteran singer, Angelique Kidjo.

Burna Boy’s album will be competing with four others for Best Global Music Album award. They are “Fu Chronicles,” by Antibalas a Brooklyn based Afrobeat band, “Agora,” by Bebel Gilberto, a Brazilian singer, “Love Letters,” by Anou

Also ”The Daily Show” host and comedian, Trevor Noah has been announced as the host for the 2021 Grammy Awards.

The Recording Academy made the announcement hours before the nominees for the upcoming show were revealed.

“Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the GRAMMYs have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event,” Noah said in a statement.

“I think as a one-time GRAMMY nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I’m not trying to catch Corona). See you at the 63rd GRAMMYs!”

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, on the CBS Television Network at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will be streamed live on GRAMMY.com at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT.