Any man who can’t boast of at least N1 million as savings is not husband material – Uche Maduagwu sparks debate online

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has sparked debate online after he said men who are planning to marry must be at least N1 Million rich.

According to Uche, any man who cannot boast of at least a million naira in their bank account is not worth marrying. He stressed that such men are not marriage material.

He advised ladies to stay away from “Chewing gum management boyfriends” and go for marriageable men.

He wrote on Instagram,

“Any man that can not boast of at least one million naira as savings is not #marriage worthy he is not a #husband material. Dear ladies, if by now you still can not distinguish between a chewing gum management #boyfriend and a husband material then you need hypo sunglasses to see the road properly. Marriage is not an experiment laboratory, times are hard and the last thing you need is a liability, a #man that has no savings of at least one million is not prepared to handle responsibilities even if a man does not earn much at work monthly if he has a culture of saving, my dear such a man is Capable to #marry in #lagos and anywhere, #love is only blind when marriage is not in the #picture obtain. #share #endsars“.