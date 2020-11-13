Apostle Suleman narrates how his spiritual son ‘supernaturally landed in France from Germany’ without ticket (video)

The General overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman in a video that has gone viral narrated how his spiritual son supernaturally landed in France from Germany without documents or ticket.

The Apostle shared the testimony while preaching in his church, said his spiritual son got the directive of going to France from God.

He said that after getting a prophecy from a church in the European country, the man was asked to go to an airport in Germany and join a queue of those whose documents were being processed for a flight to France.

Before it got to the man’s turn, Apostle Suleman said “God” directed his spiritual son to go to the toilet and pray.

When he opened his eyes, he was in the toilet of an airport in France.

Watch video below;