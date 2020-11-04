“Are you being delibrately stupid?”, Nigerians come for actress, Rita Edochie over her prayer for Donald Trump

Like hungry and angry hunters spoiling for a catch, Nigerians have come for veteran actress, Rita Edochie over her prayer for Donald Trump.

The Info NG earlier reported that the thespian made a powerful prayer for incumbent POTUS, Donald Trump over the on going US presidential elections.

Rita Edochie prayed that Donald Trump must win because of Christians all over the world.

Calling her names and dragging her, Nigerians took to social media to react to her post.

See some reactions below:

Onyxx Godwin wrote: “Imagine calling trumpp a Christian. Are you being delibrately stupiddd or you have always been?”

Noni RIhanna wrote: “😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 concentrate on your country alone madam leave us Americans alone 🤣🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤣”

I am Chidike wrote: “What favor? Focus in your country Nigeria 🇳🇬, a lot of youths died during #endsars protest . Use your platform and talk about it and leave America alone”

Temibabe wrote: “And are you an American or do you live in America? Who told you he’s a Christian. You always go south in things you do. You will be put to shame cause I know you serve liquid metal and not the real God we know. God bless USA and we are so ready to breathe again”

Cassandra wrote: “And he stopped nigerians from coming to his country 🙄🙄🙄🙄I don’t understand us na so we take put buhari for chair”