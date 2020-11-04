Backless dress: Northern filmmakers suspends actress Rahama Sadau

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By OluA

The Northern filmmakers under the aegis of Motion Picture Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MOPPAN) have suspended Kannywood actress, Rahama Sadau over photos of her wearing a backless dress.

Recall that Rahma received a lot of backlash from Arewa Twitter on Monday, November 2, after she shared the photos above. According to them, her dress is unIslamic and should never be worn by a public figure like her.

Vanguard reports that the Northern filmmakers released a statement saying that the post by the actress has resulted in blasphemous comments against the Holy Prophet of Islam on Twitter and other social media handles.

See also; Rahama Sadau Breaks Down In Tears As She Begs Muslim Community For Forgiveness, Deletes Controversial Photo (Video)

Rahma released a statement via her Twitter handle condemning the attack on her religion, Islam, and Prophet Mohammed.

The body of northern filmmakers had earlier suspended the actress in October of 2016 for similar misconduct. But the Kano State Censors Board under Mallam Ismail Na Abba Afakkallah granted her unconditional pardon in 2018.

