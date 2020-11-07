Barack Obama congratulates Joe Biden as he becomes president-elect of the United States

Former President of the United States, Barack Obama has congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on his win, urging unity and saying that Biden will “do the job with the best interests of every American at heart, whether or not he had their vote.”

The Associated Press called the race for Biden on Saturday morning after attaining 273 votes from the Electoral College and 45 states declared.

“I encourage every American to give Biden a chance and lend him your support,” Obama said, adding, “the election results at every level show that the country remains deeply and bitterly divided.”

Obama acknowledged that Biden heads into office with several competing and ongoing crises facing the country.

“We’re fortunate that Joe’s got what it takes to be President and already carries himself that way. Because when he walks into the White House in January, he’ll face a series of extraordinary challenges no incoming President ever has – a raging pandemic, an unequal economy and justice system, a democracy at risk, and a climate in peril. “

Biden served as Obama’s vice president through both of his terms in the White House. Their relationship has become an iconic staple for the Democratic Party.