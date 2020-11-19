TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerians react to Lola Omotayo’s birthday message to her…

‘Tummy Going Down Gradually’- See The Amazing Weight…

Why Do You Look Old, Hope You Are Happy – Fans React To Photos Of…

See why Ooni may not see his new baby until February 2021

When will you guys get married? – Billionaire Femi Otedola…

Emanuella gives a tour of house built for her mother (Video)

“My Daughter Is Given A Special Treatment At School Because Of…

The moment Tonto Dikeh and her son pranked fans into believing…

Prophet Odumeje ‘Indaboski’ to feature Flavour, Phyno…

Barely a year after his 3rd marriage, Singer, 9ice exposed on social media for cheating on his wife with a slay queen

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Barely a year after his 3rd marriage , Nigerian musician, Alexander Abolore Adegbola Akande, popularly known as 9ice has been exposed on social media for cheating on his wife with a slay queen.

According to controversial blogger, GLB, 9ice was said to be cheating on his wife, Olasukanmi Ajala with a lady identified as iam_Tiwa on Instagram.

Sharing a video an evidence of proof, GLB wrote;

READ ALSO

Singer, Kizz Daniel’s sudden weight loss raises…

‘You don get belle again?’ -Different reactions…

“9ice which one be this one again bayi shebi you just got married recently,see as you dey press that girl bresszz,all these young shall grow gehs she sef shoot mouth out like parachute,Una weldone o I come in peace”

In the video, the 40 year old Nigerian singer who was given an awesome 40th birthday surprise by his wife months ago, was caught on tape pecking anf caressing another woman’s breast inside an hotel room.

Watch the video below;

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerians react to Lola Omotayo’s birthday message to her husband and his…

‘Tummy Going Down Gradually’- See The Amazing Weight Transformation Of Eniola…

Why Do You Look Old, Hope You Are Happy – Fans React To Photos Of 20yrs Old…

See why Ooni may not see his new baby until February 2021

When will you guys get married? – Billionaire Femi Otedola reacts to loved…

Emanuella gives a tour of house built for her mother (Video)

“My Daughter Is Given A Special Treatment At School Because Of Me” – Davido…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Comic actor Saka goes back in time, shares inspirational story behind his…

‘You can’t be a billionaire’ – Troll attacks BBNaija…

Barely a year after his 3rd marriage, Singer, 9ice exposed on social media for…

Paul of Psquare continues to drag his twin brother’s wife, Lola, says she…

Actress Didi Ekanem, narrates horrible encounter with Lagos State Task Force.

Paul of Psquare blasts Lola Omotayo for the birthday message she wrote on social…

Nigerian lady claims having a sugar daddy is better than following small boys,…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More