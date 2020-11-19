Barely a year after his 3rd marriage, Singer, 9ice exposed on social media for cheating on his wife with a slay queen

Barely a year after his 3rd marriage , Nigerian musician, Alexander Abolore Adegbola Akande, popularly known as 9ice has been exposed on social media for cheating on his wife with a slay queen.

According to controversial blogger, GLB, 9ice was said to be cheating on his wife, Olasukanmi Ajala with a lady identified as iam_Tiwa on Instagram.

Sharing a video an evidence of proof, GLB wrote;

“9ice which one be this one again bayi shebi you just got married recently,see as you dey press that girl bresszz,all these young shall grow gehs she sef shoot mouth out like parachute,Una weldone o I come in peace”

In the video, the 40 year old Nigerian singer who was given an awesome 40th birthday surprise by his wife months ago, was caught on tape pecking anf caressing another woman’s breast inside an hotel room.

Watch the video below;