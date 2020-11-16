TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Little Emmanuella Worked Hard And Built Her Mother A House…

Actor, Frederick Leonard reveals why he is not married at 44

The price of Late Ginimbi’s ‘Versace’ coffin…

‘Someone needs to delete the song on my phone’…

“Mark Angel should reveal the source of Emmanuella’s income…

Nollywood actors, actresses, comedians & others storm Chika…

Photos and videos from William Uchemba and Bruella Oscar’s…

Williams Uchemba releases pre-wedding photos, announces wedding…

‘I ruined 2 marriages’ – Kemi Olunloyo boasts…

BBNaija couple, Teddy A and Bam Bam celebrate their 1st wedding anniversary with lovely messages

LifestyleLove and Relationship
By OluA

Big Brother Naija couple, Teddy A and Bam Bam are celebrating the 1st wedding anniversary today, November 16.

The couple, who have since welcomed a daughter named Zendaya, took to their respective Instagram accounts to celebrate their union.

READ ALSO

Ifu Ennada recounts her relationship experiences with men

’15 years since I got called to the Nigerian Bar’ – Ebuka…

Sharing photos from their white wedding, Bam Bam wrote: “I cannot believe we are just one year old today… feels like 10years or more. Thank you for being my safe place,  thank you for being an amazing support system, thank you for being a blessing to our daughter and me, I thank God for blessing me with you. Cheers to many more farting! And refusing to open the door no matter how much you beg me, cheers to many more arguments and banter and genuine efforts to be better for each other, most importantly, cheers to forever with you, my lover and best friend. @iamteddya.”

“Hey lover @bammybestowed you know we in this for life and I got you no matter what right? Happy anniversary bestie, I love you!, Teddy A wrote in his post.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Little Emmanuella Worked Hard And Built Her Mother A House Without Marrying Her…

Actor, Frederick Leonard reveals why he is not married at 44

The price of Late Ginimbi’s ‘Versace’ coffin revealed

‘Someone needs to delete the song on my phone’ -BBNaija Dorathy…

“Mark Angel should reveal the source of Emmanuella’s income she used to…

Nollywood actors, actresses, comedians & others storm Chika Ike lavish 35th…

Photos and videos from William Uchemba and Bruella Oscar’s traditional wedding…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Ex-Barcelona, Liverpool and Argentina star, Javier Mascherano announces…

BBNaija couple, Teddy A and Bam Bam celebrate their 1st wedding anniversary with…

“Nobody should hype 2021 with vision and prophecy” –…

See Timi Dakolo’s funny advice to snail eaters

Reactions as Kemi Olunloyo says those who are married shouldn’t be on…

BBNaija: The Moment BBNaija’s Erica showed off her amazing musical talents…

EndSARS: I was a victim of police brutality — Governor Fayemi

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More