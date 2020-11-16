BBNaija couple, Teddy A and Bam Bam celebrate their 1st wedding anniversary with lovely messages

Big Brother Naija couple, Teddy A and Bam Bam are celebrating the 1st wedding anniversary today, November 16.

The couple, who have since welcomed a daughter named Zendaya, took to their respective Instagram accounts to celebrate their union.

Sharing photos from their white wedding, Bam Bam wrote: “I cannot believe we are just one year old today… feels like 10years or more. Thank you for being my safe place, thank you for being an amazing support system, thank you for being a blessing to our daughter and me, I thank God for blessing me with you. Cheers to many more farting! And refusing to open the door no matter how much you beg me, cheers to many more arguments and banter and genuine efforts to be better for each other, most importantly, cheers to forever with you, my lover and best friend. @iamteddya.”

“Hey lover @bammybestowed you know we in this for life and I got you no matter what right? Happy anniversary bestie, I love you!, Teddy A wrote in his post.