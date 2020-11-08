BBNaija disqualified ex housemate, Erica dragged on social media for ignoring Laycon’s birthday

Some social media users have dragged BBNaija 2020, disqualified housemate, Erica for ignoring her her fellow ex housemate, Laycon on his birthday today.

Recall that when the rapper was declared winner of the show, Erica got many people talking after she failed to congratulate and celebrate with Laycon . Yet again, some worried fans have taken to her comment section to condemn the actress for not celebrating her ex bestfriend.

According to these people, regardless of whatever, Erica should not ignore or refuse to celebrate the rapper on his birthday.

See some comments below;

@official_emirati wrote “I hate this girl eh, all your fellow house mate are posting laycon why are you not posting him on his birthday? Later you will say you have no beef for him, make pretending kill you there,@ericanlewedim @elitesforerica”

@anu__olu__wapo wrote “Erica please for once he nice. I love your friendship with laycon. Please am sorry I might offend you with what I wrote now but be nice. Looking has always started girl, that how stars do”

@humayrahuthman_ wrote “If u wish laycon happy bday will u die?”

@iam_fineboysmart wrote “Bad belle I know you won’t wish him..HBD enemy of progress I dislike you with passion”

@epitome_queen wrote “At least just say Happy birthday to Laycon”