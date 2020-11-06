TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Mercy Johnson replies a follower who referred to her first…

Watch Erica ignore Laycon at Dorathy’s birthday bash

“Nigerian men cannot shift any womb” – Lady claims…

Anita Joseph shares touching story of how her husband helped her…

“I Need A Man Who Can Handle Me For 45 Minutes Straight And…

SARS Officers Killed My Husband & Told Me Marry Another Man’…

‘She is very brave and strong’ – Annie Idibia…

‘Why i am not pregnant yet’ – Actress, Lizzy…

US Elections: “It Doesn’t Make Sense Rooting For…

BBNaija Dorathy gets emotional as she expresses gratitude to fans who gifted her a Benz Car for her 25th birthday

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe
Dorathy

Big Brother Naija star, Dorathy Bachor is super grateful to her fans for gifting her a Benz car on her 25th birthday.

Recall that during the early hours on Wednesday, 4th of November, Dorathy got a total number of 25 pair of shoes along side a brand new gold plated Apple laptop from her fans for her birthday.

Taking to Instagram to show gratitude for the unexpected love showered on her, the reality star wrote;

READ ALSO

Watch Erica ignore Laycon at Dorathy’s birthday bash

BBNaija’s Dorathy receives a Benz gift from her fans on her…

“From Nobody to somebody, to somebody wey Dey drive luxury car… My heart is filled with joy and words cannot explain how I’m feeling… I’d never get tired of saying my life is a testimony and I want the world to know this. Yesterday was my first birthday party celebration in my 25 years of existence and it’s definitely going to be the most memorable one.

The love is overwhelming, I’m more than grateful… My Exploras, my champions. Even after fighting to keep me in the house for 71 days, you still came together to make sure I had a beautiful day. I love you guys from the moon and back, i die for una matter.”

View this post on Instagram

From Nobody to somebody, to somebody wey Dey drive luxury car. My heart is filled with joy and words cannot explain how I’m feeling. I’d never get tired of saying my life is a testimony and I want the world to know this. Yesterday was my first birthday party celebration in my 25 years of existence and it’s definitely going to be the most memorable one. The love is overwhelming, I’m more than grateful. My Exploras, my champions. Even after fighting to keep me in the house for 71 days, you still came together to make sure I had a beautiful day. I love you guys from the moon and back, i die for una matter. 🌍🌍 Credits Creative Director: @eikechukwuodum Makeup: @anitabrows Dress: @topefnr Hair: @traycieespieces Shoes: @fhluxurylagos Photography: @jidekola Location: @villamonumentvi

A post shared by DORATHY BACHOR (@thedorathybachor) on

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Mercy Johnson replies a follower who referred to her first daughter as an agent…

Watch Erica ignore Laycon at Dorathy’s birthday bash

“Nigerian men cannot shift any womb” – Lady claims they only make…

Anita Joseph shares touching story of how her husband helped her when she…

“I Need A Man Who Can Handle Me For 45 Minutes Straight And Shift My…

SARS Officers Killed My Husband & Told Me Marry Another Man’ – Nigerian…

‘She is very brave and strong’ – Annie Idibia hypes daughter,…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija Dorathy gets emotional as she expresses gratitude to fans who gifted her…

Celebrities console Osas Ighodaro over the death of her mother

‘I will go bankrupt’, Mel B cries out after court orders her to pay…

Kaduna ex-High Court Registrar jailed four years for N80m fraud

Davido’s name dropped as popular Instagram models fight dirty over him

Donald Trump’s defence secretary Mark Esper reportedly “prepares his…

Oya Falz let’s marry – Toke Makinwa reaches out to rapper

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More