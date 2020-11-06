BBNaija Dorathy gets emotional as she expresses gratitude to fans who gifted her a Benz Car for her 25th birthday

Big Brother Naija star, Dorathy Bachor is super grateful to her fans for gifting her a Benz car on her 25th birthday.

Recall that during the early hours on Wednesday, 4th of November, Dorathy got a total number of 25 pair of shoes along side a brand new gold plated Apple laptop from her fans for her birthday.

Taking to Instagram to show gratitude for the unexpected love showered on her, the reality star wrote;

“From Nobody to somebody, to somebody wey Dey drive luxury car… My heart is filled with joy and words cannot explain how I’m feeling… I’d never get tired of saying my life is a testimony and I want the world to know this. Yesterday was my first birthday party celebration in my 25 years of existence and it’s definitely going to be the most memorable one.

The love is overwhelming, I’m more than grateful… My Exploras, my champions. Even after fighting to keep me in the house for 71 days, you still came together to make sure I had a beautiful day. I love you guys from the moon and back, i die for una matter.”