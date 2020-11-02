BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya unfollow each other on Instagram, leave fans confused

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020Social Media drama
By OluA
BBNaija: If I had won the N85m I wouldn’t have given Erica a dime — KiddWaya (Video)
Former Big Brother Naija housemates and lovers, Erica Ngozi Nlewedim and Terseer Kiddwaya have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

A check on their Instagram pages on Monday showed the duo have either blocked or unfollowed each other.

The reason behind their latest decision to unfollow each other remains unknown but it has sparked rumours of cracks in their once admired relationship.

Erica and Kiddwaya have been really cool during and post-BBNaija.

Kiddrica, as they are been called by their fans, created talking points during their days in the Big Brother House. They have gone places together and have even been randomly spotted all loved up together after the show.

However, they are yet to make any statement concerning the rumours about their relationship.

Fans have been left to feed their imagination on what is going on.

