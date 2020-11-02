TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido gatecrashes wedding of couple who lodged in the same hotel…

How BBNaija’s Vee responded to a troll who said her breasts…

Iyabo Ojo, Uche Jumbo and others reacts to Ini Edo’s new…

Charles Inojie, Empress Njamah, others attend the burial of Ada…

Kidnapped 18-Year-Old student, Oyiza Adebayo allegedly faked her…

Mercy Aigbe feeds thousands as she celebrates first Sunday of the…

Actress Wumi Toriola mocks former friend, Seyi Edun for being…

Fans react as Chacha Eke shares new photos with hubby

BBNaija’s Omashola is not ashamed of living a fake life

BBNaija: Erica shows off her ‘twerking skills’ at her Lagos meet-and-greet (Video)

Entertainment
By OluA

Nollywood Actress and former BBNaija housemate, Erica Nlewedim has always been known to be a vibe and she has proved it once again.

This comes as the Big Brother Naija ‘lockdown’ housemate was recently hosted by her fans at luncheon in Lagos yesterday.

The event was a happy atmosphere as they partied and had fun together.

READ ALSO

Check out Tacha’s message to future husband

BBNaija’s Omashola is not ashamed of living a fake…

See also; Check out Tacha’s message to future husband

Clips from the event have gone viral on social media and include the moment she broke into her signature dance moves, twerking for the fans who screamed in excitement.

Erica was a housemate in the BBNaija lockdown season but she was disqualified from the show after she clashed with Laycon.

Despite her disqualification, Erica has managed to have a large number of fan base.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido gatecrashes wedding of couple who lodged in the same hotel with him,…

How BBNaija’s Vee responded to a troll who said her breasts have fallen

Iyabo Ojo, Uche Jumbo and others reacts to Ini Edo’s new set of photos

Charles Inojie, Empress Njamah, others attend the burial of Ada Ameh’s…

Kidnapped 18-Year-Old student, Oyiza Adebayo allegedly faked her kidnap,…

Mercy Aigbe feeds thousands as she celebrates first Sunday of the month

Actress Wumi Toriola mocks former friend, Seyi Edun for being infertile

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Check out Tacha’s message to future husband

She lied to us – Fans react as Offset shares video of Cardi B sweeping,…

Man Utd vs Arsenal: When you see your ex doing well without you – Cuppy…

You’re a witch if your husband’s life doesn’t appreciate after marriage –…

9 Nigerians contesting in Tuesday’s U.S. elections

Muma Gee: I’ve never prostituted… it was huge disgrace my marriage failed

WAEC to release 2020 SSCE results today

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More