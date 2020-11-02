BBNaija: Erica shows off her ‘twerking skills’ at her Lagos meet-and-greet (Video)

Nollywood Actress and former BBNaija housemate, Erica Nlewedim has always been known to be a vibe and she has proved it once again.

This comes as the Big Brother Naija ‘lockdown’ housemate was recently hosted by her fans at luncheon in Lagos yesterday.

The event was a happy atmosphere as they partied and had fun together.

Clips from the event have gone viral on social media and include the moment she broke into her signature dance moves, twerking for the fans who screamed in excitement.

Erica was a housemate in the BBNaija lockdown season but she was disqualified from the show after she clashed with Laycon.

Despite her disqualification, Erica has managed to have a large number of fan base.