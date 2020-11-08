BBNaija ex housemate, Vee pens-down emotional tribute to Laycon

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Big Brother Naija 2020, ex housemate, Vee has penned down an emotional tribute to Laycon who is celebrating his birthday today.

According to Vee, the rapper has been a friend, a teacher  and a brother to her. She added that his winning did not come as a surprise to her and she is grateful for all the memories they shared together.

In her words;

“OLAMI AGBELESEBIOBA
A real friend. A brother. A teacher. You winning BBN never came as a surprise to me, and you winning at life is your DESTINY. I’m grateful for all the memories we have together and all the ones we are going to create. Witnessing the growth in you has been a pleasure. From your words of encouragement, to you always having my back. I’m not the most affectionate person, but you accepted me for who I am.

We’re no longer in the house and life may take us through distant paths but I’ll always ride for you because you are worth it. I see God’s power in you and I can’t wait for the world to see you for the STAR you really are. I love you Laycon. And I’m wishing you a very happy birthday. May God add many more years to your life. Blessings and joy will be all you know. Many will favour you and kings will respect you. Here’s to more wins & success! Love from Medese”

Via Instagram
