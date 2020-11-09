TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija disqualified ex housemate, Erica dragged on social media…

Read Buhari’s message to US President-elect Joe Biden

Barack Obama congratulates Joe Biden as he becomes…

I spend over N1billion anytime I visit my jeweler -Davido brags

Police invite Kannywood actress, Sadau Rahama over controversial…

They hate Trump because he supports Christians – Pastor…

‘When we were doing hide and seek’ – Toyin…

I won the election – Trump declares, rejects Biden’s…

US Elections: ‘We did it Joe’ | VP-Elect Kamala Harris calls…

#BBNaija: He still can’t drive – Vee jokingly shades Laycon on his new car gift

Big Brother Naija 2020Social Media drama
By OluA

Former BBNaija housemate now reality star, Vee Iye has jokingly thrown a jibe at BBNaija 2020 winner Laycon over the new car he received from fans on his 27th birthday.

Recall that Laycon who clocked 27 on Sunday November 8, was surprised by fans with a brand new Mercedes Benz E350 worth million of Naira.

READ ALSO

The Moment fans presented a Benz to Laycon as birthday gift…

BBNaija: You gave me the most special man in my life – Vee…

See also: Football star, Samuel Eto’o involved in car crash

However, Vee who happens to be one of the closest housemates to Laycon took to her instastory to share a picture of the 27 years old rapper in his new car as she joking shaded him.

Vee captioned the picture with words to remind Laycon that he still can’t drive a car.

See her post below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija disqualified ex housemate, Erica dragged on social media for ignoring…

Read Buhari’s message to US President-elect Joe Biden

Barack Obama congratulates Joe Biden as he becomes president-elect of the United…

I spend over N1billion anytime I visit my jeweler -Davido brags

Police invite Kannywood actress, Sadau Rahama over controversial photos

They hate Trump because he supports Christians – Pastor Chris Oyakhilome…

‘When we were doing hide and seek’ – Toyin Abraham says as she…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Cheat with her relative to punish her – Man boasts about cheating on his…

Man gets the shock of his life after creating a fake Facebook account to woo his…

#BBNaija: He still can’t drive – Vee jokingly shades Laycon on his new car gift

Football star, Samuel Eto’o involved in car crash

Reactions as video of a local government chairman in Adamawa assaulting a…

Trump’s wife Melania is ‘counting the minutes to divorce’…

Oba of Lagos makes first public appearance after his palace was vandalized…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More