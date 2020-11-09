#BBNaija: He still can’t drive – Vee jokingly shades Laycon on his new car gift

Former BBNaija housemate now reality star, Vee Iye has jokingly thrown a jibe at BBNaija 2020 winner Laycon over the new car he received from fans on his 27th birthday.

Recall that Laycon who clocked 27 on Sunday November 8, was surprised by fans with a brand new Mercedes Benz E350 worth million of Naira.

However, Vee who happens to be one of the closest housemates to Laycon took to her instastory to share a picture of the 27 years old rapper in his new car as she joking shaded him.

Vee captioned the picture with words to remind Laycon that he still can’t drive a car.

