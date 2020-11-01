BBNaija: Laycon becomes Oppo newest partner in a deal worth millions

Leading smartphone brand, OPPO Mobile Nigeria has unveiled the newest face of the brand in the person of reality star, Laycon.

This comes shortly after Laycon was announced as the winner of the fifth season of Africa’s biggest Reality TV Show, Big Brother Naija.

The timing of this news couldn’t have come at a better time according to the Marketing Manager, Nengi Akinola “We have seen potential in the Nigerian youth and as a youth oriented smartphone brand, we recognize that there is room for more and anyone can be anything they set their minds to. Just like Laycon, any young Nigerian is free to dream and free to live life by their own terms”.

Laycon who was elated at the announcement of the partnership, had this to say, “OPPO Mobile is one of the most reputable smartphone brands in the world, and I am thrilled to be able to join the OPPO family. I can’t wait to connect even more with a passionate smartphone savvy audience” Since it’s launch back in April 2019, OPPO has delivered cutting edge technology, becoming a force to reckon with in the smartphone industry. The brand has actively supported creatives and has continuously invested in young talents giving them the platform to take their craft to the next level.

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO provides its users with the ColorOS operating system and internet services like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO operates in more than 40 countries and regions, with 6 Research Institutes and 4 R&D Centers worldwide, as well as an International Design Center in London. More than 40,000 of OPPO’s employees are dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.