BBNaija: Laycon visits the Bethesda Home for the Blind (Photos)

BBNaija lockdown winner, Laycon as part of his 27th birthday celebration took to his Instagram page to update his fans on how he celebrated it.

Laycon revealed he visited the Bethesda Home for the Blind yesterday.

He wrote, “The purpose of life is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to make a difference”. – Ralph Waldo Emerson.

Earlier today, I visited the wonderful people at the Bethesda Home for the Blind. The reception and love was totally mind-blowing.In times like this, I am reminded that we exist not just for ourselves but to be a beacon of light to others.

As I said on my visit, guys @bethesda_school ,I need you always remember that you are extraordinary, you are unique and there is absolutely nothing beyond your reach if you put your minds to it. I believe in your greatness.

Thank you so much for having me and for your lovely pre-birthday wishes for me.

God bless you all.”

See more photos: