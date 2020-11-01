BBNaija: Nengi bags new endorsement deal worth millions with liquor giant, Remy Martin

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020Entertainment
By OluA

Ex-BBNaija lockdown housemate and finalist, Rebecca Hampson, popularly known as Nengi has added a new feather to her cap as she bagged a multi-million naira endorsement deal with liquor brand, Remy Martin.

Nengi took to her social media handles to share the news revealing that she is super excited that she chose the right family.

“Drinking to the good life ahead”, she said.

The 296-year-old Cognac company headquartered in France also took to their page to welcome her to the Remy martin family.

She wrote on Instagram, “When you get the chance to choose, make sure you choose the right family. Thank you @remymartinng for welcoming me to your family. Looking forward to an amazing working relationship and friendship

