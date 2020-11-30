BBNaija: Ozo announces radio show “Rewind With Ozo” (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020Sport
By OluA

BBNaija lockdown housemate turn reality star, Ozo has added another feather to his cap and this time it is a big project.

Ozo on Monday announced his radio show titled “Rewind with Ozo,” which will be aired on popular sport radio in the country, Brilla FM.

He took to his social media handle to drop the announcement as well as powerful video.

Ozo wrote, “I’m glad to announce that I am going to be starting my own radio show on Africa’s First and Nigeria’s Only Sports Radio station

@Brilafm889

!!!“Rewind With Ozo”, Airing every Wednesday, 4:30pm.”

See video below:

Ozo since leaving the BBNaija has been making wave in the sports industry as he recently became a brand manager for Juventus Academy in Nigeria.

