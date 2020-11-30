BBNaija: Ozo announces radio show “Rewind With Ozo” (Video)

BBNaija lockdown housemate turn reality star, Ozo has added another feather to his cap and this time it is a big project.

Ozo on Monday announced his radio show titled “Rewind with Ozo,” which will be aired on popular sport radio in the country, Brilla FM.

He took to his social media handle to drop the announcement as well as powerful video.

Ozo wrote, “I’m glad to announce that I am going to be starting my own radio show on Africa’s First and Nigeria’s Only Sports Radio station

@Brilafm889

!!!“Rewind With Ozo”, Airing every Wednesday, 4:30pm.”

See also: Refusing to date jobless women is a smart choice – Leo Dasilva to young men

See video below:

I’m glad to announce that I am going to be starting my own radio show on Africa’s First and Nigeria’s Only Sports Radio station @Brilafm889!!! 📻 “Rewind With Ozo”, Airing every Wednesday, 4:30pm.#OzoXBrilaFM pic.twitter.com/wqya5KTbaz — OZOEMENA CHUKWU⭕️ (@ozo_chukwu) November 30, 2020

Ozo since leaving the BBNaija has been making wave in the sports industry as he recently became a brand manager for Juventus Academy in Nigeria.