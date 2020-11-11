TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

From Rolls Royce To Casket! See The Strange Image Found In The…

Nengi causes traffic as she attends Laycon’s birthday party…

Socialite Ginimbi reportedly bought casket a week before his…

Actress Rahama Sadau Faces Death Sentence Over Blasphemy

Actor, Kunle Afolayan’s new family portrait photo trails…

See How Waiters Lost Focus After Staring At Regina Daniels’…

Nigerians react as Veteran Nollywood actress, Lilian Bach clocks…

Nollywood actress, Chika Ike wins the heart of many with how she…

‘You don get belle again?’ -Different reactions trail…

BBNaija: Prince responds to a fan who said he ignored her at Laycon’s birthday

Big Brother Naija 2020Social Media drama
By OluA
Prince-BBNaija

A fan of BBNaija lockdown housemate, Prince, recently took to social media to express displeasure at how he ignored taking pictures with her at Laycon’s 27th birthday celebration.

The lady wrote, “@PrinceNEnwerem I am angry with you want to take pictures with you at Laycon birthday but you ignore me and my friends were now laughing at me @PrinceNEnwerem.”

See also: BBNaija: Drama as Venita and her cousin, Neo, unfollow each other on IG (Screenshot)

READ ALSO

Ifu Ennada recounts her relationship experiences with men

If you’re married & you have a side chic,…

Prince on  seeing the tweet responded in a friendly manner with an apology as he revealed he didn’t see her.

The former BBNaija housemate said, “I’m so sorry ,I honestly didn’t see you.. can I buy you lunch to make up for your friends laughing at you?”

See their conversation below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

From Rolls Royce To Casket! See The Strange Image Found In The House Of Ginimbi

Nengi causes traffic as she attends Laycon’s birthday party without underwear…

Socialite Ginimbi reportedly bought casket a week before his death

Actress Rahama Sadau Faces Death Sentence Over Blasphemy

Actor, Kunle Afolayan’s new family portrait photo trails controversy on…

See How Waiters Lost Focus After Staring At Regina Daniels’ Backside In A…

Nigerians react as Veteran Nollywood actress, Lilian Bach clocks 50

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

US Election: Pompeo promises ‘smooth transition to Trump’s second term’ (Video)

Ifu Ennada recounts her relationship experiences with men

BBNaija: Prince responds to a fan who said he ignored her at Laycon’s…

BBNaija: Drama as Venita and her cousin, Neo, unfollow each other on IG…

“My exit helped Mavin Records focus on Rema” – Tiwa Savage

Scooby-Doo co-creator, Ken Spears, dies at 82

This country tire me – Small Doctor cries out

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More