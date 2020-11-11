BBNaija: Prince responds to a fan who said he ignored her at Laycon’s birthday

A fan of BBNaija lockdown housemate, Prince, recently took to social media to express displeasure at how he ignored taking pictures with her at Laycon’s 27th birthday celebration.

The lady wrote, “@PrinceNEnwerem I am angry with you want to take pictures with you at Laycon birthday but you ignore me and my friends were now laughing at me @PrinceNEnwerem.”

Prince on seeing the tweet responded in a friendly manner with an apology as he revealed he didn’t see her.

The former BBNaija housemate said, “I’m so sorry ,I honestly didn’t see you.. can I buy you lunch to make up for your friends laughing at you?”

See their conversation below;