BBNaija: Prince signs new deal with Guinness as latest ambassador (Video/Photo)

Big Brother Naija 2020Entertainment
By OluA

Former BBNaija housemate and reality star, Prince Nelson Enwerem has bagged a new ambassadorial deal with the world-leading beer brand, Guinness Nigeria.

The handsome Prince while announcing his new deal with Guinness Nigeria took to his social media handle to share a whole video about his endorsement deal.

The interesting and captivating endorsement video of Prince Nelson and Guinness Nigeria was captured the hometown of Prince, his father and other interesting bits about the handsome BBnaija star.

 

Prince happens to be one the most loved BBNaija housemates owing to his style of dressing especially.

However, since leaving the BBNaija house, he seems to have created a close friendship with Dorathy.

