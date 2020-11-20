BBNaija: Prince signs new deal with Guinness as latest ambassador (Video/Photo)

Former BBNaija housemate and reality star, Prince Nelson Enwerem has bagged a new ambassadorial deal with the world-leading beer brand, Guinness Nigeria.

The handsome Prince while announcing his new deal with Guinness Nigeria took to his social media handle to share a whole video about his endorsement deal.

The interesting and captivating endorsement video of Prince Nelson and Guinness Nigeria was captured the hometown of Prince, his father and other interesting bits about the handsome BBnaija star.

NWA AGU! I'm pleased to announce my new family @GuinnessNGR. Thank you for having me, I look forward to creating magic with you.

#Ad #PrinceXGuinness #Nwakaibeya pic.twitter.com/G2I10KoWgh — Prince Nelson Enwerem #ENDSARS (@PrinceNEnwerem) November 19, 2020

Prince happens to be one the most loved BBNaija housemates owing to his style of dressing especially.

However, since leaving the BBNaija house, he seems to have created a close friendship with Dorathy.