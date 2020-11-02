BBNaija star, Khafi brags about what her lover, Gedoni did for her birthday

Big Brother Naija ex housemate, Kafilat Kareem, popularly known as Khafi took to Instagram to brag about what her lover and fellow ex housemate of the reality show, Gedoni did for her birthday.

According to Khafi, she told Gedoni she wanted to celebrate her birthday in London, and he made it happen. She however used the opportunity to tell the world that she loves her man.

The former British police officer shared a photo with her spouse, Gedoni chilling and having a nice time in London with the caption;

“I told him I wanted to spend my birthday in London, he made it happen.. I love you @Gedoni #BirthdayTomorrow #November3 #Loading”

See how some Nigerian celebrities reacted to this below;

@donjazzy wrote “Osheee Londoners. Oya do give away “

@sholzy23 wrote “Nice one my people Oya we de wait for the give away “

@callme_frodd wrote “You people should do give away”

@urielmusicstar wrote “Awwwww I just love you guys”