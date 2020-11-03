BBNaija star Mercy Eke confirms she is married, reveals she broke up with Ike months ago

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By OluA
We Were Taught To Give Our Used Toys To The Less Unfortunate – Ike Onyema Hits Back At Mercy Eke After Calling Him Useless

Former Big Brother Naija housemate turn reality star, Mercy Eke has confirmed that she is married shortly after sharing a post on social media in which she called herself “Mrs H”.

The reality show star who made this disclosure in an exchange with her followers on Instagram, also revealed that her relationship with BBNaija housemate, Ike Onyema ended months ago.

This comes after they took shots at each other yesterday November 2.

See the exchange below;

This is a big surprise to many of their fans as many have taken to social media to react.

